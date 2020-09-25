Ruth Ann Lauf Ruth Ann Lauf, nee Weck, 82, of Belleville, IL, born July 1, 1938, in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Aviston Countryside Manor, Aviston, IL. Mrs. Lauf worked as the Activities Director at Swansea Care Center, Weir Retirement Home, and the former Meredith Memorial Home, Belleville, IL, before her retirement. Ruth Ann also served as president of the Resident Council at Cambridge House. She was an active member of St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church where she served as a lector at church and was a former member and past president of the Cathedral Mothers' Club. In earlier years, she was a member of the Bellettes Drum & Bugle Corps. Ruth Ann enjoyed class luncheons with her graduating class of the Academy of Notre Dame. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Ronald V. Lauf, whom she married on October 18, 1958, and who died on August 30, 2006; a son, Kenneth G. (Monique) Lauf; her parents, George A. and Agnes J., nee Schmittling, Weck; a brother, Leroy Weck; and a son-in-law, William Scholes. Surviving are a son, Keith R. (Tricia) Lauf of Kenner, LA, two daughters, Lisa A. (Martin) Petrie of Collinsville, IL, and Theresa M. Scholes (Randy Anderson) of Breese, IL; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three brothers, Melvin (Sharon) Weck of Freeburg, IL, John (Sandy) Weck of Belleville, IL, and David (Jane) Weck of Wheaton, IL; a sister, Mary Ann (Jim) Hosie of Belleville, IL; a sister-in-law, Bernette Weck of Freeburg, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, or to the activities fund at Aviston Countryside Manor. Condolences may be submitted to www.rennerfh.com
. Visitation and funeral times pending. Burial will be in Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL