Ruth Schwarz Ruth Ann Schwarz, nee Schmitt, age 91, of O'Fallon, Ill., born in the midst of a snow storm on April 15, 1928, passed away peacefully, with her sons at her side on Sunday evening, June 16, 2019 at Meridian Village Care Center, Glen Carbon, Illinois. Ruth Ann grew up in Troy, Ill., the only child of John and Myrtle "Myrtie," nee Lewis, Schmitt. She attended the all-female Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. Along with her husband, they farmed the land and also founded and operated Packet Dairy in O'Fallon. She loved riding her ponies and taught exercise classes in Belleville for many years. Ruth Ann was a longtime volunteer at Barnes Jewish Hospital Auxiliary and the St. Louis Zoo. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack H. Schwarz in 1996; and her parents. Survivors include her three sons John (Candice) Schwarz, George Schwarz, and Kim (Jeanne) Schwarz, all of O'Fallon; her five grandchildren Chad, Neal, Jaclyn (Dr. Brandon) Shetuni, Karen and Jenna; and her four great-grandchildren Bennett, Penelope, and Portia Shetuni and Philippa Ruth Ann Schwarz. The Schwarz family is grateful to the staff at Meridian Village and the Home Care Assistance Health Services, all of whom provided comfort and care to Ruth Ann and her family. Memorial donations are suggested to either O'Fallon First United Methodist Church or Barnes Jewish Hospital Auxiliary and will be accepted at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.wfh-ofallon.com . Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4 8 p.m., Monday, June 24, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, Ill., and from 9:30 10:30 am, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at O'Fallon First United Methodist Church, 504 E. Highway 50, O'Fallon. Funeral: 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at O'Fallon First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Don Long officiating. Entombment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Ill. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon

