Thomas Boul Thomas R. 'Rick Boul', 68, passed away May 9, 2020 at the Seasons Hospice in Naperville, IL, due to complications from COVID-19. Born in Belleville, IL to the late Tom and Colleen Boul; brother of Julie (Carl) Hix and the late Brad Boul; Uncle to Dave (Sarah) Boul; Rick lived and worked in Belleville most of his life and will be sadly missed.



