DENNIS- Timothy James Dennis, 52 of Granite City passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. In celebration of Timothy's life a family memorial services is being planned for a later date at Clark Avenue Church of Christ, 2130 Clark Avenue in Granite City. Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City is serving the family.

