Viola Vogel Viola I. Vogel, nee Blaies, 90, of Mascoutah, IL, born Sunday, March 16, 1930 in Belleville, IL, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Freeburg Care Center in Freeburg, IL. Viola was a member with St. John's U.C.C. in Mascoutah, IL, Belleville Moose #1221 and Women of the Moose since 1968 and former member with Trinity U.C.C. in Belleville. She was a Girl Scout Leader for 34 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Vogel; daughter, Sandra Hoock; parents, Cornelius and Florence S. nee Sutton, Blaies; sisters, Doris Newell, Rita Huff and Aurelia Stoddard. Surviving are her children, Carol (Bill) Copher of Urbana, IL, Clarence L. Vogel of Mascoutah, IL, Dennis Vogel of Johnson City, TN, Dale (Patricia) Vogel of Mascoutah, IL, Lisel (Joe) Johnson of Mt. Carmel, IL; sister, Lola Giroux of Tulsa, OK; grandchildren, Dawn (Les) Synler, Ed Mason, Angela Hoock, Amy (Wendell) Lynch, Ryan Vogel, Sarahlynn (Josh) Pearman, Aaron Vogel, Hunter (Cecelia Shaffer) Vogel, Korey Blumk, Christy (Jason) Earl, Beth (Bryce) Fornshell; great grandchildren, Collin, Karissa,Tristan, Lleyton, Chole, Kylie, Louis, Taryn, Trevor, Peyton, Izabell, James, Emily, Christian, Conrad, Carson. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the St. John's U.C.C. in Mascoutah, IL or Trinity U.C.C. in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Private family interment at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Belleville, Illinois. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 3, 2020.