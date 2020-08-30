Audrey Kathleen (Bray) Swanson passed away due to complications from emergency surgery at the age of 88. She was born in Sceptre, Saskatchewan on where her parents and grandparents had homesteads. Her family moved to her father’s farm in N. Dakota when she was 6, and then to Ferndale, WA at age 16. She graduated from Ferndale High School in 1950. She had met the love of her life Robert “Bob” Swanson at the Lynden Fair and they married in Dec of 1950. They revisited the fair faithfully for the next 68 years of their 70 year marriage to ride the Ferris wheel. Audrey raised her 4 children and then pursued a BA in Psychology and later, a Master’s in Education. She was a counselor at Whatcom and Kulshan Middle Schools until she retired. In retirement, she worked at Cornwall Church and Rebound of Whatcom County, continuing to care for children and help families in need until the day of her death. Audrey is preceded in death by her daughter Deborah, brother Russell Bray, and sisters Lillian Moulton and Jean Schulz. She is survived by her sister Grace Fawcett, husband Robert Swanson, and her children, Greg and Lynda Swanson, Connie and Andrew Hernandez, and Antonette “Toni” Swanson. She is loved by 8 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren. She loved the Lord with all of her heart and will be sadly missed by all. Due to the horrific Covid virus, a private service was held at Greenacres Memorial Park, for the protection of all her loving family and friends. In her memory, gifts to Rebound of Whatcom County would be greatly appreciated. Please visit www.reboundfamilies.com
