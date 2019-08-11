Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Byford Stepan. View Sign Service Information GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden 202 FRONT ST Lynden , WA 98264 (360)-354-4428 Memorial Gathering 11:00 AM GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden 202 FRONT ST Lynden , WA 98264 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Byford Stepan age 94 passed away at home on Saturday, August 3, 2019. His loving wife, Eileen, son Rick and friend Robert were at his side. Byford was born February 4, 1925 in Calgary Alberta. After a short time the family moved to Lulu Island, British Columbia. Byford knew what he wanted to do in life so at age 16, he lied about his age and attended Molars Barber School in Vancouver. While in Barber School, he graduated from high school and held down a job. This strong work ethics, diligence and tenacious attitude would keep him barbering for approximately 76 years. He was also known for love of telling stories. Right out of Barber School, his first job was at The HUB Barbershop in downtown Vancouver. It was known as a gentleman shop and the place to be. Byford worked there approximately 10 years then moved on with his career until he moved to Hawaii where he bought a beauty and barbershop and worked for 30 years. Finally in 1982 he and his bride Eileen moved to Lynden to be with his mother and continued to cut hair until his health wouldn’t allow him to. Byford loved his work, hearing and telling stories, remodeling his houses and doing small projects for his customers throughout his life. Byford met Eileen square dancing in Vancouver and soon realized she was the one for him. They were married in 1972. Byford is survived by his loving wife Eileen, son Rick Stepan, two daughters, sister Audrey Harrison, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by son Ron Stepan, brothers Ingle and Steve Stepan, sister Beverley and his parents. You are invited to join family and friends in remembering Byford at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Gillies Funeral Home, 202 Front St., Lynden, WA. There will be a reception following. The family would love to hear your good funny short stories of Byford. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to St. Jude’s Children Hospital,4738 11th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

