Dee was born in Bellingham, WA to Jack and Louise (Wassenaar) Beard. After graduating from Mt. Baker High School in 1978, she went on to work for Comptec in Custer. She also worked for Action Cleaning for years until she and her sister, Anita, and friend, Rita worked together cleaning houses on their own. Dee loved spending time in her garden, planting flower beds and baskets, and in her kitchen - her specialties being salad or tacos in a bag. She enjoyed ceramics, arts and crafts, and camping. She always looked forward to the campouts every year at John and Shelly’s. A lover of all animals, Dee especially adored her cat Shadow. She valued her family and friends and was always opening up her beautifully decorated home for get togethers. Her husband, Jeff, was the love of her life, and she treasured every moment spent with her grandson, Rylan. She had a heart of gold and an unforgettable laugh that will be missed by all who knew her. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Harry and Izeta Wassenaar; mother, Louise Beard; father in law, John Olivera; and mother in law, Jane Olivera. Survivors include her father, Jack Beard; husband, Jeff Olivera; sons, Jon Curtright and Mark Hill; sister, Anita Beard; brother, John Beard; brothers in law, John and Daryl Olivera; grandson, Rylan Curtright; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. A celebration of Dee’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28th, 2019 at 1:00PM at 1964 E. Hemmi Rd. Bellingham. Please share your memories at

