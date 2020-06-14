Born on January 24, 1935 in Bellingham, WA. Died June 3, 2020 in Bellingham, WA. He was born to Agnes (Adama) DenHartog and James DenHartog. Proceeded in death by his mom and dad, 3 brothers and 1 sister. Eugene lived in Bellingham throughout his many years, where he met his beautiful wife of 67 years, Delores (Hewitt) DenHartog. He worked as a pipefitter for 50 years and was also a famer and commercial fisherman. He enjoyed playing cards, crabbing, wood working, camping, and traveling south for the winter. He is survived by his wife and 5 children; Vicki (David) Bradford, Tony (Theresa) DenHartog, Rocky (Becky) DenHartog, Bambi DenHartog, and Joey (Mary) DenHartog; and his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as many close friends. A celebration of life is scheduled for July.



