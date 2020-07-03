1/1
James Stuart Fitzgerald
James Stuart Fitzgerald, 58, passed away peacefully after battling cancer for five years, on June 23,2020, surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Missouri City, Texas. Jim S. was born in Tacoma, Washington on September 1st, 1961 to Jim L. & Fontene Fitzgerald. He is survived by his wife Laura Fitzgerald of 37 years of marriage, Two children; James T. Fitzgerald and Edris Howe, husband Josh; Three Grandchildren; Valerie Howe, Alexis Howe and Ashton Howe; Parents, Fontene & Richard Donahue; Siblings; Mel Fitzgerald, wife Julie; and Bryan Fitzgerald. Jim was a dedicated father, husband, and son; loved to make everyone laugh by any means. He was a perfectionist by nature whether it be for his profession, Glazing, or his many outdoor/racing hobbies; forever driven to provide the best for his family. A patriot who served in the United States Navy. He leaves behind many friends through his journey in life and he will forever be loved. A service will be held at a later date.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Jul. 3, 2020.
