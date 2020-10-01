John Rosch
August 30, 1936 - September 29, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - John Paul Willette Rosch, age 84, lost his long battle with cancer Monday September 29, 2020. Known by many names - JR, "Crash", "the old lumber man", "Big Papa", and his favorite name of all, "Dad".
Our Dad was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota in 1936, the family moved with the Railroad out to Anacortes when he was about 4, and then to Bellingham when he was 12, where he has resided since. John actually rode his horse from Anacortes to the new family home on Northwest Road in Bellingham. Dad attended Assumption School where he also served as an alter boy, then Bellingham High School, attended Western Washington State College and the University of Washington.
John has often said what a lucky man he was to have been born in this country and do so many things. The most important to him was his family and no one could outwork JR, first as a young boy delivering firewood to the tenants of his parents apartment house and was still working until quite recently. He was a member of the Boy Scouts, the Sea Scouts and the Naval Reserves where he was called to active duty in 1961 at the start of the Vietnam War, serving on the USS Charles E. Brannon of the Pacific Fleet.
"Crash" was a member of the Chuckanut Sports Car Club since the 1950's, John enjoyed racing and wrenching his 59 Austin Healys, RX7 autocross car to the most recent project car 1959 Corvette convertible. While he always had beautiful cars it really was all about what was under the hood.
JR enjoyed hunting with his Brittany Spaniel Bird Dogs and raised some good ones, appreciated a good pair of cowboy boots and a good Seahawks game.
John was preceded in death by his son John "Pat" Rosch and granddaughter Cara Rosch. Married in 1959, he is survived by his wife Barbara of the family home, his daughters Lisa (Greg) Guthrie, Melinda (Jeff) Person, 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Wounded Warrior Project
. Arrangements for a memorial are pending.