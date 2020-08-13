1/1
Kathy Ann Spinelli
Kathy Ann Spinelli, of Lynden, WA, passed away at home on Saturday, August 8, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 55, born in Bellingham, WA on September 1, 1964 to Vonnie (Peters) and Daniel Fitzgerald. She spent the best years of her life raising her family and making long lasting, stable community connections. She was strong and influential until her last days. Loved by all, she made lasting changes in the lives of people she touched. Kathy is survived by her husband Philip; her six children, Evan, Nathan (Aimee), Carmen, Anna, Lainie, and Elli Jo Spinelli; her parents; her sister Tracey (Mike) Westbury; many nieces, nephews and extended family. A private family service will be held. You may share your memories of Kathy at www.westfordfuneralhome.com

Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
