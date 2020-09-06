Linda Marie Partlow (49) of Sumas, WA, passed away September 2, 2020 in Bellingham, WA. She was born October 15, 1970 in Mansfield, Ohio. Linda was a graduate of Madison H.S. (1989) and Kent State University (1993 – Journalism degree). She loved gardening and the many peaceful moments in the sunshine along the river with her dog. She is survived by her mother, Evelyn M. Partlow (Bellingham, WA) her brother, William D. Partlow (Lynden, WA), her loving companion dog, Nigel, and many friends. She was predeceased by her father, William J. Partlow Jr. No service will be held. Pain lifted. Always loved. Always remembered.



