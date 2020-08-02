Marian Lee, great-granddaughter of Bellingham Pioneer Peter P. Lee, passed away peacefully in Bellingham on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the age of 60. She was born May 7, 1960 in Bellingham to Leslie and Britt Marie (Selander) Lee. Marian graduated from Sehome High School in 1978 and became an LPN and later a Certified Pharmacy Technician. A lifelong resident of Whatcom County, Marian had many, many friends, old and new. She was fiercely loyal to her friends and family. In addition to laughing with her friends, Marian enjoyed drawing, painting, crafting, visiting Ashland, Oregon, reading, casinos, shopping, singing, gardening, travel, dining out, movies, and movie popcorn! Friends will remember camping, road trips, baking apple cakes, laughing and singing with Marian. She was preceded in death by father Leslie Lee. She is survived by mother Britt Marie Lee of Seattle, sister Carolyn Lee (Mark Robaidek) of Seattle, brother Les Lee of Bellingham, niece Ingrid Degginger (Dan) and their son Adam, niece Anna Robaidek, niece Celeste Mann, and many loving relatives and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Bayview Cemetery with Pastor Joel Langholz officiating. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
