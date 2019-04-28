Born to Jackson and Orletta in Bellingham, WA. Retired from the Bellingham Post Office and then worked at Browns Beauty Supply as the “Shaver Doctor.” “Rob” served in the Navy, aboard the USS Fecteler, during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his brother John, and his son Jeff. He is survived by his wife Leona, daughters Bonnie (Dana) Briley, Jody Sundseth, and son Tom (Karen) Ekdahl, 8 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held May 4th, 2019, 2:00 PM at Alger Community CRC, 1475 Silver Run Lane, Bellingham, WA. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alger Food Bank at the above address. Please share your memories at molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 28, 2019