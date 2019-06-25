Mary Rudd, age 95, passed away peacefully in Bellingham on June 22, 2019. She was born January 13, 1924 in Bellingham to Harry and Pearl Hilton. Mary graduated from Bellingham High School and went on to work at WWU for over 20 years. She was president of the PTA at Whatcom and Bellingham while her children were attending school. Mary loved crafts, pets, and watching the Mariners. She was a Master Gardener and enjoyed growing wonderful flowers and vegetables. Mary was an active member of Northwest Baptist and later Birchwood Presbyterian. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray Rudd, son-in-law Ed Shields, and brother Charles Hilton. She is survived by her daughter Linda Shields, sons Steve Duppenthaler and Dave Duppenthaler (Fiona Wang), grandchildren Jeff, Jennifer, Jon, Traci and Steve, six great-grandchildren, Ray’s four children and their families, Vicky, Nancy, David and Steven, and many loving relatives and friends. A service of remembrance will be held at Westford Funeral Home on Thursday, June 27th at 11 AM. Reception following. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 25, 2019