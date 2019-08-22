Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Wesley Peach. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

This was the letter I sent to the Whatcom County Bar Association regarding the death of my brother Matt: I have been a lawyer for more than 40 years. My father Sam was a lawyer for more than 50 years and my brother Matt for 45 years. Matt died on July 25th, 2019. Sam and Matt were two lawyers that probably had the greatest impact on my law practice. My Dad loved being a lawyer and I suspect that my brother Matt did too. Matt died from cancer. So did my Dad. Matt’s greatest talent was his ability to humanize his clients. He had a power of persuasion that made him an unparalleled advocate for his clients. He was smart and efficient. On occasion I would phone Matt or his long time legal assistant Erin Maier and ask them for legal advice as my criminal defense practice waned. They knew stuff you could not get from books. They knew people. They knew judges and prosecutors. They understood the system. Matt was able to empathize with his clients and his clients believed that Matt cared about what happened to them. Matt was born in St. Joes Hospital when it was on Forest St in Bellingham. He was a sassy handsome teenager who was 6’4”, when he graduated from high school. Captain of the tennis team and the first Bellingham team in decades to make it to the state tournament. When he was in law school he had an African Parrot, Russian Wolfhound and a monkey. He was the only person that I ever knew that had a monkey. Matt had a long and successful marriage to Jung Sook Peach (Kim). Matt has two children with Jung, Joey and Katie. Matt has two step-children, Emilio and Marilina. Matt has a grandchild, Jason Alexander. Matt had a wicked sense of humor and a genuine charm. He lived a full and sometimes complicated life and I will miss him. Andy Peach

This was the letter I sent to the Whatcom County Bar Association regarding the death of my brother Matt: I have been a lawyer for more than 40 years. My father Sam was a lawyer for more than 50 years and my brother Matt for 45 years. Matt died on July 25th, 2019. Sam and Matt were two lawyers that probably had the greatest impact on my law practice. My Dad loved being a lawyer and I suspect that my brother Matt did too. Matt died from cancer. So did my Dad. Matt’s greatest talent was his ability to humanize his clients. He had a power of persuasion that made him an unparalleled advocate for his clients. He was smart and efficient. On occasion I would phone Matt or his long time legal assistant Erin Maier and ask them for legal advice as my criminal defense practice waned. They knew stuff you could not get from books. They knew people. They knew judges and prosecutors. They understood the system. Matt was able to empathize with his clients and his clients believed that Matt cared about what happened to them. Matt was born in St. Joes Hospital when it was on Forest St in Bellingham. He was a sassy handsome teenager who was 6’4”, when he graduated from high school. Captain of the tennis team and the first Bellingham team in decades to make it to the state tournament. When he was in law school he had an African Parrot, Russian Wolfhound and a monkey. He was the only person that I ever knew that had a monkey. Matt had a long and successful marriage to Jung Sook Peach (Kim). Matt has two children with Jung, Joey and Katie. Matt has two step-children, Emilio and Marilina. Matt has a grandchild, Jason Alexander. Matt had a wicked sense of humor and a genuine charm. He lived a full and sometimes complicated life and I will miss him. Andy Peach Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close