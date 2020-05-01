Myrna Bond Burnham
Myrna was a lifelong resident of Bellingham. She lived in her childhood home on Alderwood Ave in the area known as City Farms or Birchwood Acres until recently. Myrna is survived by her daughter, Tamera Salladay (husband Peter), her adopted daughter Lynda Lowe (Vince), and grandchildren, Kelsey Salladay, Ray Burnham (Elissa) and Chris (Shannon) Porter. Myrna is also survived by her brother Dennis Bond (Carol), their daughters Denise and Michelle, and her sister-in-law Sally Bond and son Chad. Myrna spent the last months of her life in Denises adult family home in Kelso WA. While residing in Kelso, Myrna was very happy and enjoyed the special attentive care provided by Denise and her staff. She died peacefully in her sleep on March 2nd. Myrna was predeceased by her parents Vada and Ray Bond, her husband Jack Burnham, by her son Jay Burnham, by her daughter Vicki Burnham, and by her long-time partner Jerry Lowe. Art was always her passion, and she was able to spend more time drawing and painting during her retirement. She has left behind a large collection of artwork and many happy memories for her family to cherish. A celebration of life will be held in Bellingham when safely allowed this summer. Information will be posted when available.

Published in Bellingham Herald on May 1, 2020.
