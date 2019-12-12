Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip John Morgan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phil Morgan passed away peacefully on Monday night, December 9th, 2019, into the hands of his loving Heavenly Father. He was ninety years old. He met his wife, Jane, of 57 years at U.C. Berkeley. They were both living in Europe for a time, but never met until they were back in the states. He studied engineering at San Jose State and was an electrical engineer for a good portion of his life at Mobile Oil Refinery, which is now Phillips 66, in Ferndale. Phil was involved in the Whatcom County Tea Party, Calvary Temple Church and other churches, and CFO Christian Camps International. He would often call the local radio talk show under the name “Clean Phil”. Phil is now united with his wife, Jane, who preceded him in October 2017. He is survived by his children, Arthur, Melba Joy, Frank, Floyd, and Mayumi; daughter-in-law, Diana; and two grandchildren, Marcus and Elijah. His whole family professes faith in and thankfulness to God for his life. A memorial for Phil is planned for Saturday, December 21st, 2019 at 2PM at Hillcrest Church (1400 Larrabee Ave. Bellingham). Please share your memories of Phil at

