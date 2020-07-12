Ryan Michael Kiel passed away in Ferndale on June 27, 2020. He was born on May 9, 1978 in Bellingham, WA. He attended school in Lynden and Blaine. Ryan worked hard as a welder in Whatcom County. Ryan had a love for the outdoors and his contagious laugh could be heard from afar. The love of his life was his daughter, Rainy Kiel. He is survived by his mother Patricia Trammell Duncan (Doug), father Harlan Kiel, sisters Kerra Kiel, Lindsay Duncan, brothers Cody, Skyler, DJ (Libby), Derek and Joseph. Ryan, hike, hunt and fish all you want now for you are in Paradise forever. No services will be held at this time. You may share your memories at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
