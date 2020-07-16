Elizabeth A. Wilcox passed quietly away on July 11, 2020 at age 94 in the Rivers Edge Community Care Home in Bennington where she had resided for more than 12 years. She was born to Charles E. and Frankie (Rudd) Wilcox on the family farm in North Pownal, Vermont on September 30, 1925. "Betty," as she was known by family and friends, was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters; Angie Wilcox, Grace Stemp, Ruth Vincent and Mary Gardner, all of Vermont and one brother Frank Wilcox, of California. She leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins in the North Pownal area, and her bowling friends. Betty was a lady of determination and independence, and didn't mind giving you her opinion on occasion. She graduated from Hoosick Falls High School in 1943, and St. Joseph's Business College before becoming bookkeeper for Economy Auto Store in Bennington until they closed. She was also a member of the Bennington Business & Professional Women's Club. She donated service to Putnam Memorial Hospital as a Grey Lady, and loved to play cards or bingo with anyone who could be recruited. She began bowling as a young woman, and with her sisters in the senior leagues here in Bennington where she soon outmatched them and went on to bowl in Championship meets as far away as Las Vegas, Nevada. She was a member of the prestigious "600 Club" in the early 1980's. A special thanks to the caregivers at Rivers Edge for their outstanding care of Betty all these years. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 12:30pm at Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main St Bennington, VT, followed by a procession to Park Lawn Cemetery in Bennington for a graveside service at 1pm. Memorial donations in Betty's memory may be made to the charity of one's choice
