Vernon J. Belanger, 91, a resident of Anthony Drive in Bennington died on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Vermont Veteran Home in Bennington.
He was born in Bennington on June 22, 1928 and was the son of the late Hector and Exilda (Stone) Belanger. He received his education in Bennington, he went to Sacred Heart Elementary School and is a graduate of Bennington High School Class of 1946.
Vernon served in the Army National Guard starting in 1948, and was inducted into the US Army in 1950 until 1952 serving in Germany.
He married the former Lucretia Thompson on February 19, 1950 in Bennington. She passed away on October 27, 2013.
After his military service, he returned to Bennington and started working at his family's corner market, Yott's on Gage Street. He ran it until his retirement.
Vernon is survived by one daughter, Christine Belanger of Bennington and nieces and nephews, and one brother-in-law James Hoyt of Georgia.
Besides his wife, Vernon is predeceased by one daughter, Lynn Belanger, and two sisters: Theresa Harrington, and Jackie Hoyt.
A graveside committal will be held at 11:00AM at Park Lawn Cemetery in Bennington on Friday, May 22, 2020. Due to COVID protocols, there will not be any calling hours or funeral services at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales School in Bennington, through the Mahar and Son Funeral Home.
Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
He was born in Bennington on June 22, 1928 and was the son of the late Hector and Exilda (Stone) Belanger. He received his education in Bennington, he went to Sacred Heart Elementary School and is a graduate of Bennington High School Class of 1946.
Vernon served in the Army National Guard starting in 1948, and was inducted into the US Army in 1950 until 1952 serving in Germany.
He married the former Lucretia Thompson on February 19, 1950 in Bennington. She passed away on October 27, 2013.
After his military service, he returned to Bennington and started working at his family's corner market, Yott's on Gage Street. He ran it until his retirement.
Vernon is survived by one daughter, Christine Belanger of Bennington and nieces and nephews, and one brother-in-law James Hoyt of Georgia.
Besides his wife, Vernon is predeceased by one daughter, Lynn Belanger, and two sisters: Theresa Harrington, and Jackie Hoyt.
A graveside committal will be held at 11:00AM at Park Lawn Cemetery in Bennington on Friday, May 22, 2020. Due to COVID protocols, there will not be any calling hours or funeral services at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales School in Bennington, through the Mahar and Son Funeral Home.
Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bennington Banner on May 20, 2020.