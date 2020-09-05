1/1
William Robert 'Bill' McCormick
1937 - 2020
William Robert "Bill" McCormick, 83, of Benton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3. He was born April 13, 1937, in Arkadelphia, to the late Bryant William McCormick Jr. and Mary Alice Gardner McCormick. 
Bill graduated from Henderson State Teacher's College where he was a member of the K?K Fraternity. He served in the U.S. Army and eventually earned the rank of captain. After the Army, Bill worked as a pharmaceutical salesman during which he received multiple national awards. After retirement, he volunteered at CJCOHN and helped with the landscaping at the First United Methodist Church. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Benton, the UMM and the Wesley Bible Class.
He was an avid golfer and got the chance to play at St. Andrews and Pebble Beach golf courses. Bill enjoyed reading, especially W.W.II history and biographies. He loved traveling, especially Europe and cruises on QE2 and QM2. Bill was a devoted husband and father who strived to be an excellent role model and spiritual leader for his family.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Donna McCormick; two sons, Trent McCormick (Jamie) and Kurt McCormick (Christi); and three grandchildren, Will McCormick, Holly King (Jeffrey) and K.K. McCormick.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, at Ashby Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at First United Methodist Church of Benton, with burial following at Pinecrest Memorial Park. 
The Revs. Taylor Loy and Don Nolley will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church Landscaping Fund at 200 N. Market St., Benton, AR 72015.
Online guest book: www.ashbyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Saline Courier from Sep. 5 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Ashby Funeral Home
SEP
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Benton
Funeral services provided by
Ashby Funeral Home
108 W Narroway
Benton, AR 72015
(501) 778-2544
