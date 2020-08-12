1/
Carl W. Bartow Jr.
1947 - 2020
Carl W. Bartow, Jr., 73, of 1016 Cross Road to Canaan Valley, died August 2, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was the husband of the late Shirley (Bell) Bartow. Carl was born April 27, 1947 in Winsted, CT son of the late Carl W. and Eva (Rattigan) Bartow, Sr.

Carl worked as a cement truck driver for the former Connecticut Sand and Stone located in Canaan, CT. He drove for the company for over 20 years. He answered his country's call as a member of the US Army serving during the Vietnam Conflict. Carl enjoyed classic cars and also enjoyed restoring them at his home.

Carl is survived by his son Aaron Bartow of Southfield, MA, his half-sister Catherine Riva, of Sheffield, MA and his two grandchildren: Sean and Lillian Bartow both of Philmont, NY.

A Celebration of Carl's Life will be held on Friday August 14, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm in the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St. North Canaan, CT 06018. Graveside services will be held on Saturday August 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Our Lady of the Valley Cemetery Salisbury Rd. Sheffield, MA 01257.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home
118 Main Street
Canaan, CT 06018
(860) 824-7350
