Erwin Prescott Currier, 99, of Pittsfield, MA died on Thursday September 3, 2020 at his home peacefully surrounded by his family.
He was born on September 21, 1920 in Albian, Maine, the son of Clarence and Mary Louise (Jones) Currier. He attended schools in Maine.
Erwin was a veteran of World War II and served in the US Navy as a Radioman 2nd Class on the USS Card CVE-11 later transfered to the USS Bennington CV-20 and was a plank owner and served in both Atlantic and Pacific theaters. He was last employed by the City of Pittsfield as a traffic electrician for Fire Alarm division for many years until his retirement in 1984. Prior to that, he was a lineman for Western Mass Electric.
He attended St. Mark's Church and was a member of Pittsfield VFW #448 as a lifetime member and was a Ham radio -operator (W1/OIV) for many years. Erwin enjoyed woodworking, watching Baseball at Wahconah Park where he helped set the orginal light poles, and an avid Red Sox fan. He decorated the tree at Park Square for many years. Everyone will remember the Pop corn he would make for many generations of trick or treaters at Halloween.
Erwin was the widow of Mary L. (Scoco) Currier who died on October 16, 1992. They were married on October 18, 1947. Survivors include one daughter- Judith Marie Currier Guttmann and husband Werner of Pittsfield and two step children- John L. Currier and wife, Marge of Adams and Catherine Maher of Adams. He also leaves seven grandchildren- Sarah, Annmarie, John, Michelle, Leigh, Kim, and Daniel; several great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Marguerite Shuman and Pauline Keene.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Erwin Currier will be celebrated Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph's Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. A calling hour will be held Wednesday morning from 8:15-9:15 AM at the Flynn & Dagnoli-Bencivenga Funeral Home 5 Elm St. Pittsfield, MA 01201. Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in care of the funeral home. To add to the book of memories please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
.