Dr. Harry D. Wilson, Jr., a 57-year resident of Williamstown, MA, accomplished doctor, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died the morning of August 9 of congestive heart failure at the age of 90. As he wished, he was at home and surrounded by his family.



Dr. Wilson was born on April 8, 1930 in Baltimore Maryland, attended Baltimore elementary schools and City College high school. He graduated from Amherst College in 1952, and Maryland school of Medicine in 1956.



On June 28 1959, Harry married Bodil Andersen, in Aarhus Denmark. After serving as a Captain in the Air Force in France from 1960 to 1963, the couple moved to Williamstown, where Harry, an obstetrician & gynecologist, joined the Williamstown Medical Associates in 1963. In that role Harry became a true country doctor and loyal member of the Berkshire community, delivering hundreds of babies whose families continue to sing his praises today.



Harry retired from Medical Associates in the early 1990s and subsequently served as the Medical Director of Sweetbrook Nursing Home in Williamstown and Crescent Manor Nursing Home in Bennington, VT.



Harry embraced Denmark and all things Danish with a passion. His immediate family, his Danish family, his patients, colleagues, friends, and acquaintances will miss his rare combination of kindness, intelligence, and wit. Even at the end, his sense of humor remained as he joked with his exceptionally caring hospice nurses and aides whom he referred to as "his butlers."



Harry enjoyed playing tennis and squash as well as table tennis. He also loved woodworking, especially if it involved making something for or with his grandchildren.



Harry leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Bodil Wilson, two sons, John C. Wilson and M. Craig Wilson, and three grandchildren, Liam, Stephen and Norah Wilson.



Harry was pre-deceased by his brother Thomas Wilson and his sister Jane Farrow (Wilson).



According to Harry's wishes, a private service will be held for the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AccesSport America (Acton, MA), Native American Heritage Association (Black Hawk, SD), or Louison House (Adams, MA).



