Irene Janet (Wood) Richard, 89, formerly of Lee, MA, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Palm Coast, FL after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. Assisted by her grandmother, Alice Washburn, she was born at home in Springfield, MA on April 5,1931 to the late Donald H. and Dempsy Etta (Holmes) Wood and was later, step-daughter of Horace Anderson. She married her late husband, Robert J. Richard on September 3, 1949 whom she lovingly cared for at home until his death on October 15, 2014 of Alzheimer's. Irene was a beautiful, strong, dedicated, loyal, and loving mother and wife. She was a friend, caretaker, and selfless protector of her family. She enjoyed camping, baking, word puzzles, soap operas, and in earlier days, long walks with our dad.



Irene was the cherished mom of six children, Robert J. Richard (Silvie) of Litchfield, NH, Danny J. Richard (Dale) of Palm Coast, FL, Lee M. McCluskey of Pittsfield, MA, Jo A. Brazee (Kevin) of Pittsfield, MA, Gary J. Richard (Patricia) of Sandisfield, MA, and Richard J. Richard (Dee) of Palm Coast, FL. She also leaves 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, her sister, Catherine "Peanut" Marzoif (Gene) of Elverta, CA, and brother, William Anderson (Marilyn) of W. Springfield, MA. She was predeceased by granddaughter, Kelli L. Stroehlin on April 1, 1993, and brother Donald "Butch" H. Wood on August 12, 2009. Always and forever our beloved angel, she will be dearly missed. Cremation took place in Palm Coast, FL. A gathering to celebrate her life will occur at a later date.



