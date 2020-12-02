1/1
Kevin James Rhind
1963 - 2020
Kevin James Rhind, 57, formerly of Stockbridge, died peacefully on November 30, after a long battle with ALS.

Kevin was born in Pittsfield, MA, on April 18, 1963. He grew up in Stockbridge and after graduation from Monument Mountain Regional High School, he moved to Norfolk, Virginia.

While living in Norfolk, Kevin founded RhindDesign and Project Management. After several years in Norfolk, Kevin moved to Toano, VA, and started Professional Wildlife Management.

Kevin was preceded in death by his mother Virginia Rhind, father John H. Rhind, and brother David Rhind. Kevin is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Kathy. He also leaves behind his son Kahner (Ashley), daughter Kortney (James), son Kyle (Chelsey), daughter Katelin (Nathan), his grandchildren Junior, Blakely, all of Toano, Virginia, his sister Debra Miller (Curtis) of Virginia, brother Jay Rhind (Chantal) of Stockbridge, sister Laurie Rhind of Salem, New Hampshire, and multiple nieces and nephews.

Kevin was a man who could light up a room with a simple smile, never knew a stranger, would give you the shirt off his back, and someone who touched many hearts. A true outdoorsman, Kevin enjoyed time spent with family, as well as hunting and fishing.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 2, 2020.
