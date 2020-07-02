Robert Markowitz, 96, formerly of Pittsfield, MA died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, FL.
He was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 10, 1924, son of Benjamin and Elsie Markowitz. He attended schools in Brooklyn.
Bob was a veteran of World War II where he was awarded 5 battle stars; an active member of many Knesset Israel synagogue's committees; a volunteer for numerous cultural organizations in the Berkshires; and a Tax Accountant.
He was married to Esther Markowitz who predeceased him in 2003. They were married 54 years. He is survived by his children Neal, Nancy and Frank, son-in law Bill and daughter-in-law Goldie. He also leaves four precious grandchildren, Michael, Daniel, Steven and Alyssa.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A graveside service for Bob Markowitz will be held in the Knesset Israel Cemetery on Friday, July 3 at 11:30 am. Contributions may be made to the Esther and Robert Markowitz Endowment Fund at Knesset Israel Synagogue or to a charity of your choice
. There will be no Shiva hours.