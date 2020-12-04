1/
Samuel J. Karlin
1930 - 2020
Samuel J. Karlin of Pittsfield, MA died Wednesday December 2, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Boston, MA on September 16, 1930, a son of David and Zelda Karlin. He graduated from Boston Public Latin School, Suffolk University and Bentley School of Accounting.

Samuel was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the US Army.

He was employed by the US Treasury Dept for the Internal Revenue Service where he retired as the Group Manager in its Pittsfield office in 1987. Samuel was a member of Congregation Knesset Israel. He enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Canada. Samuel also liked to follow the successes and non-successes of the Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics.

His wife was Edith (Siegel) Karlin who died on December 5, 2013. Survivors include his three children- Joel, Sharon and Eric. His sister, Sylvia Kaiman died December 31, 2014

FUNERAL NOTICE: A graveside service for Samuel Karlin was held on Thursday December 3, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Knesset Israel Cemetery 484 Pecks Rd. Pittsfield, MA with Rabbi David Weiner, Spiritual leader, officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Arthur and Sylvia Stein Endowment at Congregation Knesset Israel in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St. Pittsfield, MA 01201. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Dagnoli-Bencivenga Funeral Home - Pittsfield
5 Elm Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-1733
