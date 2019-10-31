|
Scott C. Pieraccini, 37, of West Springfield, MA died Tuesday October 29, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center as a result of a tragic pedestrian accident.
Scott was born on May 25, 1982 and was the son of Jack and Gloria (Popkin) Pieraccini. Scott graduated from Hampshire Regional High School and went on to Greenfield Community College and Westfield State College graduating with degrees in liberal arts, urban planning and environmental science.
Scott was fiercely independent and a smart young man. He lived life on his terms. He loved music and jamming with his friends. He loved attending concerts and music festivals. He was just figuring out life when he was taken away from us.
Scott taught school in Springfield, MA as a math coach but recently went back to the career that made him happy which was banquet services at the MGM Casino.
He leaves behind his family; Father and Stepmother Jack and Nancy Pieraccini of Pittsfield; Mother and Stepfather Gloria and Bob Lampron of Williamsburg, MA; A Stepbrother Josh Cormier; A Stepsister, and his paternal aunt and uncle Pres Pieraccini and Jane Moss. He also leaves his girlfriend Brenna and numerous friends who Scott loved.
There are no calling hours. A tribute to Scott's life is being organized. It will be a day filled with music family and friends, just like Scott would have wanted.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 31, 2019