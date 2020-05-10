Thomas Patton, age 70, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his home in Pittsfield surrounded by his loving family after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer.



Born in Camden, NJ on March 22, 1950, he was the son of the late Joseph and Katherine (Cipolone) Patton. Thomas earned both his baccalaureate degree and Masters of Electrical Engineering Degree from Villanova University. He began his working career with General Electric Company and lived in Florida for 2 years before settling in Pittsfield with his family. Thomas retired from General Dynamics after 39 years in 2013 as a Chief Systems Engineer.



A true "Mr. Fix It," Thomas loved to work on his home. He enjoyed countless camping and hiking trips over the years, as well as listening to music and attending many concerts. His greatest passion in life was his family; whether he was supporting his kids in their endeavors or there to cheer on his wife with her artwork, he was happiest with them all around. Mr. Patton was a great friend, father and husband, and he never missed an opportunity to be surrounded by the people who meant the most to him.



Thomas and his wife, the former Barbara Ann Sansevero, were married on April 19, 1975 in Paramus, NJ. They just celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.



In addition to Barbara, Thomas is survived by their three children, Bryan T. Patton and his wife Megan of Pittsfield, Elizabeth A. Lachcik and her husband Daniel of Sag Harbor, NY, and Eric J. Patton and his wife Lauren of Guilderland, NY, and five beloved grandchildren, Abigail, James, Maverick, Olivia and Emily. He also leaves four siblings, Maryann Sullivan, Daniel and Joseph Patton and Theresa Keating and their spouses, his mother-in-law, Margaret Sansevero, his sisters-in-law, Deborah Schmidt and Mary Rose Sansevero, his brother-in-law, James Sansevero and their spouses as well as many nieces and nephews.



Mr. Patton's family would like to thank all of the incredible caregivers from the Hillcrest Infusion Center for the care and compassion they showed towards Thomas during such a difficult time. They would also like to thank the nurses from the VNA and Hospice Care in the Berkshires for not only their care to Thomas, but to their entire family.



Funeral services will be held privately for the Patton family. A celebration of life will be held at a later time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, if friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the "BMC Cancer Center- Hillcrest Infusion Center", in care of Devanny-Condron Funeral Home.



