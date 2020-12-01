1/1
Walter E. "Tony" Utter Jr.
1938 - 2020
Walter E. "Tony" Utter, Jr., 82, of Pittsfield, passed away November 25, 2020 at Hillcrest Commons.

Born in Cheshire, MA on October 1, 1938, the son of Walter and Helen Harris Utter, he was educated in Pittsfield Schools.

Tony married Lorraine (Morin) Pollander on October 4, 1986. He was in the National Guard and served during the Korean War Era.

He worked as a foreman for many years at the former Beloit Lenox.

He enjoyed his family and working on home projects and cars.

Mr. Utter is survived by his wife, Lorraine Utter; his children, Walter E. Utter, III of Cheshire, Rebecca Joyner and husband, Thomas of Lee, MA, John F. Pollander and wife, Tammy L. of Pittsfield, and Lisa A. Fitzgerald and husband, Jack and Yarmouth Port, MA; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; as well as his sisters, Gail and Dorothy and brother, George.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
