Mr. William John Dunsmore, Sr., of Pittsfield, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, just shy of his 70th birthday. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on December 12, 1950, the son of John William Dunsmore, and Shirley Barscz Unbehend.
He was a member of the first graduating class of Taconic High School in 1969.
For most of his career, Bill worked as a mechanic. Prior to becoming a full-time mechanic, he owned and operated Dunsmore's Tree Service for several years. During his career as a mechanic, Mr. Dunsmore worked for the City of Pittsfield Maintenance Garage as well as Pepsi Cola Company.
He enjoyed auto racing and spending time with his son at Lebanon Valley. He also enjoyed restoring old cars. Bill liked spending time outdoors as well as hunting and fishing.
Besides his children, son William J. Dunsmore, Jr., and daughter Anjelica Dunsmore Scalabrini, Bill is survived by his brother Lawrence Unbehend, Jr. and his stepfather Lawrence Unbehend, Sr. Bill also leaves his former wife, Karen J. Lancto, with whom he remained friends until his passing. He was predeceased by his mother Shirley Barscz Unbehend.
The family would like to express their sincere thank you to Hospice Care of the Berkshires who cared for Bill over the past 7 months. A thank you also to the staff at Hillcrest Commons in Pittsfield who cared for Bill his last few weeks.
Funeral services for Mr. William John Dunsmore, Sr. will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Care of the Berkshires in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
to leave condolences and remembrances.