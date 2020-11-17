William Raymond Hermanski, 71, of Pittsfield, passed away from an unexpected illness on November 12, 2020 at his home.



Born in Pittsfield on August 31, 1949, he was the son of Majek and Caroline Ryczek Hermanski. He was a 1968 graduate of Pittsfield High School and attended Berkshire Community College.



Mr. Hermanski worked in the restaurant industry as a bartender for many years, having worked at Little Bear Café in Woodstock, NY and Alice's of Avaloch in Lenox. He was an avid guitar player and a great artist who enjoyed painting and sculpting.



He is survived by his son, Mitchell Hermanski; sister, Tricia Kirchner and husband Joe of Pittsfield; brothers, James Hermanski and wife Kathy of Pittsfield, and Michael Hermanski of Pittsfield. As well as many nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his sister, Carol Lynn Wechter.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



