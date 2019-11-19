MECOSTA -- Daniel Lee Doerr, our hard-working and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and brother, was born into eternal rest Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at his home.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Michael Catholic Church, in Remus, with Father Tom Boufford as celebrant. Visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the church and again at 10 a.m. Friday morning, to the time of service. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery.

Dan was born Oct. 20, 1950, one of 12 children, born to the late Albert and Edna (Karcher) Doerr. He was locally educated through St. Michael's School and Remus High School, before he joined the U.S. Marine Corps, proudly serving his country for four years.

Dan married the love of his life, Linda Ruetz, on Sept. 15, 1978, and the two grew their family to include three children. An avid outdoorsman, Dan enjoyed hunting, fishing and cutting wood. He rarely ever sat still and always was the first to help others when given the chance. You could find him with a smile on his face at every VFW pancake breakfast and walking with his fellow veterans in every local parade throughout the year.

A wonderful grandfather, Dan often watched his grandchildren and enjoyed every minute of it. Being the hands-on grandpa he was, Dan always was out in the yard with the kids, playing ball and teaching them about his love for the outdoors. "Humorous," "outgoing" and "loving" were all words used to describe Dan. He lovingly was referred to as "Shurd" by his family and friends (don't ask why), and loved to tease others as well.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 41 years, Linda Doerr; children, Danielle (David) Haynes, Matthew (Danielle) Doerr and Ashley Doerr; brother, Vernon Doerr; sister, Ruth Lobert; grandchildren, Saylor, Emily, Hailey, Meadow, Violet and Henley; and many nieces and nephews.

Dan was preceded in death by nine siblings; and his nephew, Paul "Shorty" Doerr.

Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to St. Michael Church or School, in lieu of flowers.

Friends may share a memory with the family at the church or online at janowiczfamilyfuneralhome.com.