Deborah Ann Hankins
1971 - 2020
TRAVERSE CITY -- Deborah Ann Hankins, 49, of Traverse City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Milaca, MN.

Debbie was born March 16, 1971, in Detroit, to James and Geraldine (Nail) Hankins. She grew up in Traverse City, where she attended Traverse City Central High School.

Debbie enjoyed camping with her friends, comedy and scary movies, as well as animals and especially her dog, Tyson. She was a member of Hope Church in Big Rapids. Debbie was lucky enough to have a few childhood friends that stuck by her through thick and thin.

Debbie is survived by her son, William Husted III, Grawn; sisters, Lori (James) LaClair, Traverse City, Stacey Hankins, Harrison Township, Peggy (Doug) Duynslager, Michigan Center; grand-daughter, Emryn Dale Husted; nieces and nephews, Braxton LaClair, Cassie Horgan, Ric Palka, and Kayla Benoit. She is also survived by her best friends, Tammy Huffman, Kate Geraci, Kim Mayville and Katie Lynn Harrington.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Ed and Mary Nail; and uncle, Richard Nail.

A celebration of Debbie's life will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 24, 2020, with a visitation for friends and family beginning at 10 a.m. at Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home.

Please share a memory with Debbie's family by visiting her tribute page at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com. The Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home
OCT
23
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home
