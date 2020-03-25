VERO BEACH, Fla. -- Mary Elizabeth Dove, known to everyone as "Betty," died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 96.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, in 2011.

Born in 1924 in Chicago, Betty was raised on the southside, attending the University of Chicago Lab School and University of Chicago. She graduated from Carleton College, in Northfield, Minnesota, in 1946.

She met her husband while working for Northwest Airlines and the two were married for more than 60 years.

The marriage produced four children, Nancy Scott (Gavin Scott), who passed away in 2019, William Dove (Rebecca Baldwin), Sally Gross (David Gross) and Charles Dove. She had five grandchildren, Jesse Drury, Emily Barton, Martha Cuffie, Alexandra Feezell and Carly Dove; as well as four great-grandchildren, Jamie, Penny, Charlotte and Avery -- with one more on the way.

In the last decades of her life, she divided her time between the family house on Clear Lake in central Michigan and her condominium in Vero Beach, Florida. A lifelong lover of dogs and horses, she will be missed by all.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory in Vero Beach, Florida. A guest book is available at strunkfuneralhome.com.