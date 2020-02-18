EVART -- Michael D. "Mike" Sheldon, 55, of Evart, passed away peacefully in his home on Feb. 12, 2020.

Mike was born on Feb. 23, 1964, in Eaton Rapids, the son of Charles and Judy Sheldon. He graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1982 and spent three years proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army.

Mike married Connie (Bouman), the love of his life, on June 26, 1993. They resided in Evart, where they happily raised five children.

Mike was a beloved husband, devoted father, and proud grandpa. He is survived by his wife, Connie; four daughters; Jeanette (Chris) Kennedy, Linda (Clay) Foulk, Sarah Sheldon and Courtney Sheldon; son, Robert Becker; and his most recent and cherished blessings, five grandchildren, Annemarie, Jaycob, Jace, Elliot and Caleb. He is also survived by his mother, Judy; brothers, Charlie and Brian; and sister, Lee.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles.

Mike worked in Reed City for 25 years at Yoplait. Through this, he gained many friends and was able to provide for his family of seven. He was a cherished friend by those who knew and worked with him.

Mike loved spending his time outdoors, whether it was fishing, finding mushrooms or looking for adventure on his motorcycle with Connie. Family and friends were everything to him. He will be remembered for his wildly entertaining stories, unfailing work ethic, willingness to help anyone in time of need and for a laughter that could be heard around the world.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held at 1 p.m. March 14, 2020, at the Big Rapids Eagles.