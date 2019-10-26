Richard William Kile (1933 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard William Kile.
Service Information
Wagley Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI
49221
(517)-263-1400
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Wagley Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens
Tecumseh, MI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Richard William Kile

ADRIAN -- Richard William Kile, 86, of Adrian, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Born March 14, 1933, in Detroit, he was the oldest child of Cornelious and Rose (Grenne) Kile.

Richard married Joan Janet Cassidy on July 19, 1969, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Big Rapids.

He is survived by his children, Karen Kile, of Adrian and LeAnne Braden, of Monroe; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Rosemary Martin, of Monroe (Ronald Martin, of Florida); three sisters-in-law; seven brothers-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved greats.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan; sons, Richard and Edwin; grandson, Allen Jeffery; and great-grandson, Bentley.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home in Adrian. Online condolences may be shared at wagleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Oct. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.