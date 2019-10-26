Richard William Kile

ADRIAN -- Richard William Kile, 86, of Adrian, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Born March 14, 1933, in Detroit, he was the oldest child of Cornelious and Rose (Grenne) Kile.

Richard married Joan Janet Cassidy on July 19, 1969, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Big Rapids.

He is survived by his children, Karen Kile, of Adrian and LeAnne Braden, of Monroe; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Rosemary Martin, of Monroe (Ronald Martin, of Florida); three sisters-in-law; seven brothers-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved greats.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan; sons, Richard and Edwin; grandson, Allen Jeffery; and great-grandson, Bentley.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home in Adrian. Online condolences may be shared at wagleyfuneralhomes.com.