PARIS -- Sandra Kay Byars, 68, of Paris, passed away at her home Monday, Jan. 6.

Sandra was born July 13, 1951, in Reed City, the daughter of Raymond and Lorraine (Benkert) VanSyckle. She graduated from Reed City High School.

Sandra moved to Ann Arbor, where she worked for printing companies. She returned to Paris and was employed by Meijer until her retirement.

Sandra enjoyed working in her flower gardens, putting puzzles together, reading books, visiting with her friends, and she loved her cats dearly. She liked to take vacation cruises in her younger years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister, Barbara; an infant brother, Raymond; as well as many aunts and uncles.

Surviving is her son, Jamie Byars; sister, Jeanette (Ron) Shanahan, of Evart; brother, Bill (Gloria) Thompson, of Hersey; several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends; and neighbors, Matt and Jesse Nix.

There will be no public services.

