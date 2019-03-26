Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stella Mae Falsetta.

MECOSTA -- Stella Mae Falsetta passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at her home in Mecosta.

Stella was born on March 25, 1928, in Mount Pleasant, the daughter of Arthur and Rose (Chatfield) Steele. She married Samuel Falsetta in Mount Pleasant.

Stella was a nurse for many years in Mount Pleasant and Big Rapids at Greenridge Nursing Center. After her brother, Raymond, passed away, Stella and Sam were instrumental in the lives of her three nephews, Arthur, Andrew and Sam Steele. She will be remembered for the thoughtful things she did and the many people she touched in such a loving way.

Stella is survived by her three sons, Vaughn (Lynn) Schoen, of Big Rapids, Greg Falsetta, of Mount Pleasant, and Mac Schoen, of Mecosta; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Steele; and many nieces and nephews.

She has joined her beloved husband Sam. Few people experienced the companionship, friendship and loving feelings they shared. She also joins her parents; and two brothers, Arthur "Bud" Steele and Raymond "Tiny" (Gladys) Steele.

Per Stella's wishes, there will be no formal services. Memorial donations in Stella's name can be made to the Barryton Public Library, PO Box 215, Barryton, MI 49305.

