REED CITY -- Willie Joy Hannon, known by friends and family as Joy, passed away peacefully in the company of family on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 in Reed City, at the age of 91.

Joy was born on Oct. 8, 1929, in Carbon Hill, Alabama, to her parents, James and Verna Hannon. Joy loved spending time with her family, eating her son-in-law Bob's cooking, and secretly feeding everyone's pets table food. Joy was well-loved by all those who met her and truly lived up to her name and brought joy to every life she entered.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Spectrum Health Reed City RNC for the incredible quality of care she received while a resident.

Joy is survived by her daughters, Pamela (Dale) and Cynthia (Robert); as well as her grandchildren, Michael, Kristin, Ellie (Gary), Emily and Lauren (Andrew); and great-grandchildren, Braedon and Everley.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Verna; and her brothers, Walter, Lloyd and Ray.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital Rehab and Nursing Center.