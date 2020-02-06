Helen Smith Huggins, 61, of Holly Hill, South Carolina, and wife of Thomas P. Huggins Jr., passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at her home.

Helen loved teaching school and driving the school bus. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law and friend to many.

Besides her husband, Helen is survived by one son, Randall Jones of Holly Hill, South Carolina; seven sisters, Nita Baker of Elizabethtown, Jean Horne of White Oak, Donna Naylor of White Oak, Hazel Smith of Raleigh, Betty Holder (Bill) of Cary, South Carolina, Judy Strickland of Fayetteville, and Debbie Langdon (Greg) of Faquay-Varina; one brother, Clyde Smith (Teresa) of Fayetteville; one granddaughter, Haleigh Jones of Saint Pauls; and four children of the heart, Zachary Phillips of Holly Hill, South Carolina, John Phillips of Tar Heel, Benjamin Phillips of Dublin, and Kayla Phillips of Dublin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Lawton Smith and Thelma Pauline Sessoms Smith; four brothers, Charles Smith, Paul Smith, Carl Smith and Eddis Smith; and three sisters, Sylvia Smith, Wanda Ray and Faye Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Cumberland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 4509 Raeford Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304.