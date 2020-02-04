Thelma Brown Johnson

Service Information
Peoples Funeral Home
707 Vinson Blvd
Whiteville, NC
28472
(910)-642-4055
BLADENBORO — Thelma Brown Johnson, 93, of 11185 Center Road, Bladenboro, died Saturday, January 25, at her home.

The funeral was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at Round Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 10295 Center Road, Bladenboro, by Pastor Victor Singletary. Burial was in the Singletary Cemetery in Butters.

Viewing was at the church Saturday one hour prior to and following the service.

Surviving are her son, Christopher Johnson of the home; sisters, Julia Landy of Bayside, New York, Cubia Spaulding of Charlotte, and Irene Freeman of Elizabethtown; and a brother, George Larry Brown of Charlotte.

A service of Peoples Funeral Home of Whiteville.
Published in Bladen Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
