HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Barbara "Bobbie" Nuite Auld, 89, formally of Mount Pleasant, SC, passed away at her home in Hendersonville on August 30, 2020.
She was born January 11, 1931, in Augusta, GA, to the late Charles Wayne Nuite and Ella Clarke Nuite. Bobbie is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Auld Gasque, and her husband, Sam, and a sister, Charlotte Nuite Kitchen and her husband, Ken along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Isaac Dennis Auld, Jr., and sisters Irene Nuite Lofton of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Carolyn Clarke Nuite of San Francisco, CA.
A graduate of Aiken High School and a 1951 graduate of Furman University, Bobbie worked with Dr. Vince Moseley at the Medical University of South Carolina, the VA hospital, and the SC Regional Medical Program. After retirement, she enjoyed travels to Europe and New Zealand, maintaining lifelong friendships across continents.
Bobbie was also active for years in supporting and promoting the Brotherhood acapella singing group based in Mount Pleasant. She was instrumental in arranging trips for the group to present their arrangements of traditional spirituals at the White House, the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, and concerts in Italy and Switzerland.
A graveside committal and memorial service is being organized at Christ Church in Mount Pleasant for October 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Church, 2304 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466.
