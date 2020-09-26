1/
Barbara (Nuite) Auld
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Barbara "Bobbie" Nuite Auld, 89, formally of Mount Pleasant, SC, passed away at her home in Hendersonville on August 30, 2020.
She was born January 11, 1931, in Augusta, GA, to the late Charles Wayne Nuite and Ella Clarke Nuite. Bobbie is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Auld Gasque, and her husband, Sam, and a sister, Charlotte Nuite Kitchen and her husband, Ken along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Isaac Dennis Auld, Jr., and sisters Irene Nuite Lofton of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Carolyn Clarke Nuite of San Francisco, CA.
A graduate of Aiken High School and a 1951 graduate of Furman University, Bobbie worked with Dr. Vince Moseley at the Medical University of South Carolina, the VA hospital, and the SC Regional Medical Program. After retirement, she enjoyed travels to Europe and New Zealand, maintaining lifelong friendships across continents.
Bobbie was also active for years in supporting and promoting the Brotherhood acapella singing group based in Mount Pleasant. She was instrumental in arranging trips for the group to present their arrangements of traditional spirituals at the White House, the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, and concerts in Italy and Switzerland.
A graveside committal and memorial service is being organized at Christ Church in Mount Pleasant for October 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Church, 2304 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved