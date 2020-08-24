1/1
Edwin "Eddie" Patterson
{ "" }
Edwin "Eddie" Leon Patterson, 70 of Hendersonville passed away on Thursday, August 20,2020 at Pardee Hospital. He was a son of the late Erwin Leon and Virginia Frazier Patterson. He was also preceded in death by the love of his life, Kathy Patterson; and a nephew, Preston Patterson.
A veteran of the US Army serving during Vietnam, Edwin was proud of his service to his country. He belonged to the American Legion where he made many lifelong friends and enjoyed playing Bingo and trivia there. He also enjoyed his weekly breakfast at the Mustang Café.
Surviving him are two daughters, Bridget Anders and husband Tim, Jill Kilby and her husband Ronnie, both of Fletcher; grandchildren, Gracie and Hunter Marshall and Harrison Kilby; brother: Larry Patterson of Hendersonville; sisters, Penny Greene of Charlotte, Phyllis Tutko of MD and Patricia Blosky of Hendersonville; and many special nephews, nieces and cousins.
A graveside service will be held 2pm on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with the Rev. David Stanford officiating.
To offer online condolences please visit www.mtnviewcremation.com.
Mountain View Cremation & Funeral Care assisted the family.

Published in Times-News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mountain View Cremation
336 Rockwood Road
Arden, NC 828-433-6656
828-433-6656
