Geraldine Theresa (Robichaud) Baer, 93, of Flat Rock, passed away October 5, 2020. Born February 25, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the widow of Joseph Baer, whom she was married to for 61 years and the daughter of the late Gustave Robichaud and Mary (Mallett) Robichaud. She was a financial officer with Citibank on Wall Street in NYC. She was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, reading, shopping, and traveling.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving children, Leslie Baer and her husband, Lou Diaz, Janice Daves, her husband, Jack, and Peter Baer and his wife, Ann Baer of Batavia, OH.
A funeral service to celebrate Mrs. Baer's life will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 2 o'clock in the afternoon at Our Lady of the Angels Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum.
Geraldine will be forever missed by her loving and devoted family and many close friends.
Online condolences may be shared at Forestlawnfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Forest Lawn Funeral Home of Hendersonville, NC.