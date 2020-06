Or Copy this URL to Share

James Kirby Hamilton passed on 4/30/2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Shirley and a son Darren. He is survived by a son Dennis Hamilton and daughter Denese Williams; grandchildren Joshua and Keith; great-grandchildren Sidney and Braxton; brother Sonny Hamilton and sister Jane Chambless. A private memorial service is planned for 6/13/2020.



