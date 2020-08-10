1/
Joye (Thompson) Barnwell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Joye Thompson Barnwell, 87, of Hendersonville, NC passed away Friday, August 7, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Grady Sullivan Thompson and Doris Hopkins Thompson; children, Michael Barnwell, Reita Bennett, Clifton Barnwell and two brothers, Gene and Leon Thompson.
She retired from Taylor Instruments after 30 years of service.
She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Richard Pope; a daughter, Donna Darnell of Hendersonville; a sister, Frances Trentham of Taylors, SC; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, August, 12th at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or to PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
1101 Greenville Hwy
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-4261
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved