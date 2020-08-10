HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Joye Thompson Barnwell, 87, of Hendersonville, NC passed away Friday, August 7, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Grady Sullivan Thompson and Doris Hopkins Thompson; children, Michael Barnwell, Reita Bennett, Clifton Barnwell and two brothers, Gene and Leon Thompson.
She retired from Taylor Instruments after 30 years of service.
She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Richard Pope; a daughter, Donna Darnell of Hendersonville; a sister, Frances Trentham of Taylors, SC; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, August, 12th at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com
or to PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.